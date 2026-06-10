Georgia caregiver arrested after videos show alleged ‘hateful’ abuse of patients

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — A Coweta County caregiver is facing elder abuse charges after videos allegedly show her failing to properly care for residents.

Channel 2’s Cory James has been looking into the case for days after receiving a Facebook message from a woman who told him that she worked with Ann Cowan for years and witnessed some of the alleged abuse.

On one of the videos given to James, you can hear a woman’s voice, allegedly Cowan’s, saying, “Did you slide off your chair like you’re about to do now?”

Cowan is currently in the Coweta County jail after being arrested for allegedly abusing elderly people at Corinth Road Personal Care Home in Newnan.

Brittney McPhail told James that she worked with Cowan for several years.

“I knew that she was hateful, but I never realized she was that hateful,” McPhail said after seeing the videos.

McPhail describes a time when she allegedly witnessed Cowan assault a man in his 80s with dementia.

“He went to reach for her chest, and I’m not saying what he did wasn’t wrong, but she grabbed his wrist and bent it back and threatened to break his ‘effing’ wrist if he ever tried to touch her again,” McPhail said.

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The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office said investigators reviewed several clips — including one showing Cowan leaving medication on a door in an inaccessible location for someone who is wheelchair bound.

Officials said the evidence led to arrest warrants and charged Cowan with two counts of exploitation and intimidation of disabled adults, elderly persons, and residents.

“I feel like the place needs to be shut down,” McPhail said.

In the meantime, the daughter of the man in the video did not want to speak on camera.

She did send James a statement that reads in part:

“As the daughter of a father whom I have taken care of personally for seven years, I’m disgusted by how he was treated at a place that I trusted for only a mere 30 days... I’m thankful for local authorities who listened to me and that I could get the message out and get Ann Cowan brought to Justice.”

McPhail said she hates seeing the alleged mistreatment of residents continued after she left, and she hopes coming forward will encourage others to do the same.

“There’s no telling what all she did over the years when I wasn’t around,” McPhail said.

James reached out to Corinth Road Personal Care Home. They said they could not comment, but said Cowan is no longer employed there.

Her bond is set at $10,000.

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