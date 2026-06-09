New Costco coming to metro Atlanta

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A new Costco is under construction in Stone Mountain.

The store, slated to open August 2026, is being built at 1915 West Park Place Boulevard.

It will add to the 16 existing Costco locations in Georgia, including several in the metro Atlanta area.

The store will sit on the former site of the Stone Mountain Tennis Center, which was demolished in 2018.

In 2024, Gwinnett County commissioners approved plans to sell the property for the development of a new retail shopping center.

A standard Costco membership currently starts at $65 per year.

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