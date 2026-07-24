Stockbridge mayor denies misspending allegations as city launches independent investigation

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. — Stockbridge Mayor Jayden Williams is denying allegations that he misused city funds, speaking publicly for the first time since the City Council voted to launch an independent investigation into his spending and suspend several of his mayoral privileges.

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Williams, who was elected at age 22, called the council’s actions politically motivated and said he believes he is being targeted because of his age.

“This is a case of young people going into being the next generation of leaders,” Williams said. “But the older generation is not willing to give and pass the mantle.”

Surrounded by supporters outside the Henry County Courthouse on Friday, Williams told Channel 2’s Ashli Lincoln he intends to continue leading the city while fighting the allegations.

“At the end of the day, we’re going to move forward with the case and we’re going to move forward working for the city of Stockbridge,” Williams said.

Last week, the Stockbridge City Council unanimously approved an independent investigation into allegations involving Williams’ spending of city funds. The council also voted to suspend several of his mayoral privileges, including his spending authority, city-issued fuel card, mayoral initiatives and access to certain private city buildings.

Williams and his attorney responded by filing a civil lawsuit against the city and council members, asking a Henry County judge to restore those privileges while the investigation is pending.

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During a hearing Friday, Henry County Superior Court Judge Holly Veal denied a motion from the city’s attorneys asking her to recuse herself from the case because she administered Williams’ oath of office after his election. Veal said she has presided over dozens of swearing-in ceremonies for public officials and denied the request.

The judge did not rule on Williams’ request to restore his privileges because of a clerical issue with the initial filing. Williams’ attorney must refile the paperwork before another hearing can be scheduled.

“They prosecuted him before they even had all the facts,” Williams’ attorney, Robert Kenner, said after the hearing.

Kenner also argued that although the council did not remove Williams from office, suspending many of his powers effectively limits his ability to serve.

“They’re saying they didn’t remove him, but functionally, that’s exactly what they did,” Kenner said.

Williams denied misusing taxpayer money when questioned about the allegations.

“I use my funds for hospitality purposes as the chief spokesperson of the city,” he said.

In a statement, the City of Stockbridge said the investigation was initiated after city staff identified “specific financial transactions involving City funds that raised concerns regarding compliance with City policies and the proper use of public resources.”

According to the city, the independent investigation will examine allegations that include:

Possible improper use of a city-issued purchasing card.

Discrepancies between purchase explanations and supporting documentation.

Potential violations of city purchasing, procurement, financial and ethics policies.

Whether city funds or resources were used inconsistently with city policy or state law.

Allegations of sexual misconduct and whether any conduct violated city policies, ethical standards or applicable law.

Any additional financial transactions or conduct that may violate city policies or legal requirements.

The city emphasized that including allegations within the investigation does not mean they have been substantiated and said the review is intended to determine the facts through an independent process.

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Sources familiar with the matter told Channel 2 Action News city leaders also received a complaint earlier this month alleging workplace misconduct, a hostile work environment and financial mismanagement.

Williams’ legal team criticized the disclosure of the sexual misconduct allegations and other additional allegations, saying any release of unverified information during an active investigation is inappropriate and that it will pursue legal remedies if such disclosures continue.

The city declined further comment on the sexual misconduct allegations, citing the ongoing investigation.

City officials expect the independent investigation to take approximately 30 to 45 days to complete.

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