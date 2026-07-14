Mother says man tied to pet cremation investigation also failed to provide daughter’s headstone

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A metro Atlanta mother says the man accused of failing to return cremated remains to pet owners also took her money for a headstone that was never delivered after her daughter’s death.

Channel 2’s investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln uncovered court records and state business filings linking Jacquavias Johnson, owner of Fur Ever Petuary LLC, to multiple funeral-related businesses that state records show are not licensed to provide funeral services in Georgia.

Queenie Ferguson said she recognized Johnson’s voice immediately when she watched Channel 2’s April investigation into Fur Ever Petuary.

“I recognize that voice,” Ferguson said.

In the earlier investigation, pet owners accused Johnson of accepting payment for cremation services but never returning their pets’ ashes.

Ferguson said she never hired Johnson for pet cremation services. Instead, she hired him in 2024 to help with her daughter’s funeral after her daughter died unexpectedly.

“She went to sleep and didn’t wake up,” Ferguson said.

According to Ferguson, Johnson agreed to order and install a headstone. She said she paid him $900, but after months without receiving the monument or answers, her family paid for the headstone themselves.

“Have you gotten any of that money back?” Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln asked.

“No, I haven’t gotten any of that money back,” Ferguson replied.

Ferguson sued Johnson in magistrate court without an attorney. She said a judge ordered Johnson to repay the money, but she has not received the court-awarded judgment.

“The judge ordered him to pay me my money back, but he did not pay my money back,” she said.

An investigation by Channel 2 found the same phone number previously associated with Fur Ever Petuary also appeared on business records for three funeral homes connected to Johnson: Legends Funeral Home LLC, Tributes of Life Memorial and Ferguson Funeral Home LLC. Queenie Ferguson is not affiliated with Ferguson Funeral Home LLC.

Business filings list all three funeral homes at the same Ponce de Leon Avenue shopping plaza address. The address is a UPS Store location that also appears on records for Fur Ever Petuary.

State records reviewed by Channel 2 show none of the three funeral homes hold licenses to operate as funeral establishments or provide funeral services in Georgia.

Attempts to reach Johnson using phone numbers listed for the businesses were unsuccessful. The numbers have been disconnected or are no longer in service.

Channel 2 also found that Johnson was arrested in April on a felony theft by conversion charge in Fulton County. Court records show he was later released on bond.

Despite the court judgment, Ferguson said she has accepted that she may never recover the money.

“It’s a lot of people out there that he has done this to,” she said.

Still, she said she hopes others avoid a similar experience.

“They gonna catch him. Whatever he’s doing, he will be caught,” Ferguson said.

Dekalb County Police told Lincoln, it’s investigation into Johnson, regarding the pet cremation company remains active.

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