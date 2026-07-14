Road rage incident ends with driver being shot while getting off interstate

HOGANSVILLE, Ga. — A driver has been taken into custody in connection with a road rage shooting that happened on Monday on an Interstate 85 off-ramp in Hogansville.

The preliminary investigation indicates the suspect vehicle and a silver passenger car were involved in what appears to have been a road rage incident immediately prior to the shooting.

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The victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and is receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

The warning from police, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

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