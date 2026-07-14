No more Daylight Saving? US House to vote on bill to lock the clock

ATLANTA — The U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on a bill this week to make Daylight Saving Time permanent.

The House Energy and Commerce Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on the Sunshine Protection Act, the Washington Post reported.

If passed by the full Congress, the bill would essentially lock the clock. But if that happens, it will mean later sunsets from early November through early March compared to our current change to Standard Time during those months.

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On the other hand, we would see later sunrises during the shortest days of the year.

“On the first day of winter, for example, the sunset would move from 5:32 p.m. to 6:32 p.m. However, the sunrise would also move one hour later, from 7:38 a.m. to 8:38 a.m.,” Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan said.

If the bill passes out of committee, it will then need to be voted on by the full House and Senate.

Over the last few years, Georgia has tried to pass similar bills, with it actually passing in the General Assembly in 2021. Despite passing, the Georgia bill still needed to be approved by Congress.

There are only two states that do not observe Daylight Saving Time: Arizona and Hawaii. A total of 19 states have passed bills to make Daylight Saving permanent.

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