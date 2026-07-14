Atlanta rap legend T.I. says it’s time to drop the mic

ATLANTA — An Atlanta rap legend has decided the time has come to put down the mic.

T.I. confirmed to PEOPLE that his 12th and latest album, “Kill the King,” will be his last.

After decades in the studio, the rapper, 45, says he actually took a step back several years ago.

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“I had been living a retired life for some time, probably since the pandemic,” he said. “I just kind of got used to being home and being around, and I just didn’t want to do so much, for lack of better words, work.”

But he said he felt like he couldn’t just walk away without saying goodbye, so “Kill the King” was born.

“I think that [this was] to have a project and say, ‘Hey man, this is it. Thank you for all the love and support. I’ll catch y’all on the flip side,’” he told PEOPLE.

The rapper, whose real name is Clifford Harris, is known for a long list of chart toppers including “Whatever You Like,” “What You Know” and “Live Your Life.”

The self-proclaimed “King of the South” also had a career has a businessman and actor, starring in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

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