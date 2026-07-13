DeKalb County picking up trash earlier to keep workers out of the heat

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The DeKalb Department of Solid Waste this week is pushing trash, yard waste and recycling collection time from 7 a.m. to 6 a.m.

By starting a hour earlier, workers will spend less time in the afternoon heat and humidity.

“Hydration is always the issue. We are providing Gatorade, Powerade and water. However, with working in these temperatures it becomes very taxing. So, we thought to get them in an hour earlier, ahead of the sun, get them out of the temperatures as soon as possible,” DeKalb Department of Solid Waste Director Eugene McKinnier said.

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During the current heat wave, at least four sanitation workers had to be taken to the hospital for treatment of heat-related illness.

Sanitation driver Shayla Fulton says she is glad to hear they are starting work an hour earlier. She says tried to give workers on her truck extra breaks to cool off inside the truck.

“It gets hot pretty fast. It’s been extremely difficult. I love it. It works for me. It’s no traffic around. It’s cooler, I can get done faster. My co-workers like it. We can get everything done; we can go home.” says Fulton.

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Neighbors Channel 2’s Tom Regan spoke with say they don’t mind trash collection starting a hour earlier.

“I definitely agree the workers need help. They have a heck of hard job,” said neighbor Linda Smith.

‘We don’t want the workers to be out there, during the heat of the day, it may take a long time. An hour earlier doesn’t bother me much. Everyone’s safe," said neighbor Sailor Stevens.

The earlier pickup hour runs through Sept. 1.

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