FIFA World Cup: How much tickets cost for Argentina vs England semifinal in Atlanta

And then there were four.

Argentina, England, France and Spain are the only countries left as the 2026 FIFA World Cup enters the final week of the tournament.

France and Spain will meet in Dallas, Texas for the first semifinal on Tuesday while Argentina and England will be here in Atlanta for their semifinal match Wednesday.

If you haven’t attended one of Atlanta’s seven other matches, there’s still time to buy a ticket. It’ll just cost. A lot.

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FIFA has its own resell ticket marketplace. As of Monday afternoon, ticket prices are ranging from $2,500 to $172,500. Yes, you read that correctly: Some tickets have been listed for six figures.

There’s also the secondary market websites like SeatGeek and Stubhub. The cheapest options on those sites are around $2,600 with the most expensive tickets running around $11,000.

Some fans have complained throughout the World Cup about tickets never arriving or being invalid when they arrive at the stadium. A group has even sued Stubhub.

The ticket company hasn’t commented on the lawsuit, but says it has a “FanProtect Guarantee” that will replace a ticket or refund it.

FIFA meanwhile encourages fans to buy tickets through its own marketplace. There is a 30% surcharge that is split between the buyer and seller.

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