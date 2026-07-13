Georgia furniture company to shut down after 40 years, will close both store locations

NORCROSS, Ga. — The Georgia Furniture Mart is going out of business and will close its Norcross and Kennesaw locations.

“We are deeply thankful to everyone who has been part of this journey and entrusted us with their homes,” founder Michael Hall said in a statement. “While this chapter is coming to a close, the memories and relationships we’ve built will always remain.”

According to the company, final liquidation at both stores will begin on July 16, with “deep discounts offered” on a large list of items for homes.

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Among the options for liquidation, Georgia Furniture Mart said complete living room, dining room and bedroom sets will be priced to move quickly.

The closure of the company marks the end of a furniture-selling era that began in 1986, when the company was called “Underpriced Furniture.”

The company rebranded as “Georgia Furniture Mart” in 2020, officials said.

Final sales at Georgia Furniture Mart will open to the public on Thursday at:

6694 Dawson Blvd. in Norcross

860 Cobb Pl. Blvd. NW, #106 in Kennesaw

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