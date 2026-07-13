Cobb County

Woman accused of crashing, flipping car in metro Atlanta, faces open container charge

By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com
Woman accused of crashing, flipping car in metro Atlanta, faces open container charge
By Sam Sachs, WSBTV.com

AUSTELL, Ga. — The Austell Police Department said a woman was taken into custody after a late-night crash on July 11.

Police said the crash happened late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, where a 911 call came in reporting an overturned vehicle with someone trapped inside.

When officers got to the crash scene, they found the overturned vehicle, but no one was inside.

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Witnesses to the crash told police they’d seen the female driver get out of the vehicle with help from bystanders, then go into a nearby home.

When police tried to speak with the driver to check on her well-being and investigate the crash, their efforts were “met with resistance” by family members, which prevented them from speaking to the driver at the scene.

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As a result, Austell police said they got an arrest warrant for the driver, who they did not identify.

The driver faces charges of:

  • Leaving the scene of an accident
  • Open container violation
  • Failure to maintain lane
  • Driving too fast for conditions

Police said drivers should always stay at the scene of a crash, which is the law, adding that staying at the scene allows emergency responders to assess injuries, provide medical aid if needed and thoroughly investigate crashes for public safety needs.

Channel 2 Action News has asked the Austell Police Department for more information about the driver and investigation.

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