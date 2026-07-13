Woman accused of crashing, flipping car in metro Atlanta, faces open container charge

AUSTELL, Ga. — The Austell Police Department said a woman was taken into custody after a late-night crash on July 11.
Police said the crash happened late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, where a 911 call came in reporting an overturned vehicle with someone trapped inside.
When officers got to the crash scene, they found the overturned vehicle, but no one was inside.
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Witnesses to the crash told police they’d seen the female driver get out of the vehicle with help from bystanders, then go into a nearby home.
When police tried to speak with the driver to check on her well-being and investigate the crash, their efforts were “met with resistance” by family members, which prevented them from speaking to the driver at the scene.
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As a result, Austell police said they got an arrest warrant for the driver, who they did not identify.
The driver faces charges of:
- Leaving the scene of an accident
- Open container violation
- Failure to maintain lane
- Driving too fast for conditions
Police said drivers should always stay at the scene of a crash, which is the law, adding that staying at the scene allows emergency responders to assess injuries, provide medical aid if needed and thoroughly investigate crashes for public safety needs.
Channel 2 Action News has asked the Austell Police Department for more information about the driver and investigation.
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