Woman accused of crashing, flipping car in metro Atlanta, faces open container charge

AUSTELL, Ga. — The Austell Police Department said a woman was taken into custody after a late-night crash on July 11.

Police said the crash happened late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning, where a 911 call came in reporting an overturned vehicle with someone trapped inside.

When officers got to the crash scene, they found the overturned vehicle, but no one was inside.

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Witnesses to the crash told police they’d seen the female driver get out of the vehicle with help from bystanders, then go into a nearby home.

When police tried to speak with the driver to check on her well-being and investigate the crash, their efforts were “met with resistance” by family members, which prevented them from speaking to the driver at the scene.

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As a result, Austell police said they got an arrest warrant for the driver, who they did not identify.

The driver faces charges of:

Leaving the scene of an accident

Open container violation

Failure to maintain lane

Driving too fast for conditions

Police said drivers should always stay at the scene of a crash, which is the law, adding that staying at the scene allows emergency responders to assess injuries, provide medical aid if needed and thoroughly investigate crashes for public safety needs.

Channel 2 Action News has asked the Austell Police Department for more information about the driver and investigation.

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