Rabid raccoon found in metro Atlanta city after dog attack, health officials urge caution

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — Health officials in Gwinnett County are urging the public to be cautious after a raccoon tested positive for rabies.

However, the latest detected rabies case, which was found in Snellville, was outside the norm.

Rather than a rabid raccoon attacking other animals or people, health officials said three dogs attacked the raccoon on Wednesday.

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The Gwinnett County government said in a statement that the incident happened near Tree View Drive.

As a precautionary measure, the county said all there dogs are undergoing a veterinary evaluation and rabies post-exposure management process.

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Health officials said all pet owners should make sure their pets are up to date on their rabies vaccinations and if you or a pet have been bitten or scratched by a a stray animal, or a possible rabid animal, seek medical care immediately.

Early symptoms of rabies in humans include fever, headache and a general weakness or discomfort.

Gwinnett County Animal Welfare and Enforcement and GNR Public Health says residents should “use caution and avoid animals behaving in unusual ways.”

Pet owners were also reminded that unvaccinated pets exposed to a rabid animal will have to be quarantined for four months and vaccinated a month before release.

To report an animal behaving strangely to animal welfare officers, call 770-339-3200, ext. 5576.

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