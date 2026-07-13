Stay GatorWise: Georgia wildlife officials warn to avoid nests, don’t feed alligators

GEORGIA — Georgia wildlife officials are reminding the public to be “GatorWise” and not feed alligators, or get near their nests.

The warning from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources - Wildlife Resources Division comes as the summer fishing season is fully cast.

However, DNR said people aren’t the only ones enjoying the fishing season.

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“Thinking of fishing this summer? Alligators are too,” DNR said. “During this time of year, these reptiles can be found guarding their nests, even in places away from the water.”

To stay safe around the reptiles, DNR said you can stay “GatorWise” by:

Always assume alligators are present, even if you can’t see them

Do not try to feed, approach or handle alligators

Appreciate gators from afar

Stay aware of your surroundings near or on the water

Keep an eye on your pets and the people in your care

Do not dispose of fish or food scraps in water

DNR said not to harass gators either.

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