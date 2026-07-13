Cyclosporiasis: Number of parasitic stomach bug cases growing

ATLANTA — The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring a spike in cases of cyclosporiasis, a parasitic gastrointestinal illness.

The CDC says there have been more than 843 confirmed cases in 31 states, including over a dozen cases in Georgia. But the number of people sick is likely higher than the number reported. The CDC says that’s because some recover without needing medical attention or being tested for the parasite.

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“I had a major loss of appetite,” said Robble Deezle, who recovered from cyclosporiasis. “I was very tired because of the sheer amount of times I was going to the bathroom.”

Deezle lives in Michigan, the state reporting the highest number of cyclosporiasis cases, according to the CDC. He said he had heard of the illness, but never expected to get sick from it.

“I traced it back to two specific salads that were unique to me. These were the only things my family ate,” he said.

Cyclosporiasis is caused by the parasite cyclospora, which spreads through contaminated food or water.

“Someone that is handling it may not have washed their hands when going to the bathroom. We call this a fecal transmitted organism,” said Dr. Sujatha Reddy with Northside Hospital Atlanta.

Reddy says helping prevent an infection can start before you ever take a bite.

“So the safest thing we can do is wash your produce you really want to wash it," she said.

As the numbers continue to grow in Georgia, experts say it’s best to choose fruits and vegetables with a protective skin when possible.

But even with something simple like an orange, if you’re going to cut it, make sure you wash the peel first because the parasite can transfer from the outside to the fruit as you slice through it.

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