Water main repairs at East Point complete; boil water advisory still in effect

EAST POINT, Ga. — The City of East Point says repairs to the water main that has caused a boil water advisory are complete.

But the boil water advisory is still in effect while testing is underway, the city posted to social media.

"As part of the repair process, water quality testing must be completed to verify that the integrity of the water distribution system has been fully restored before the advisory can be lifted," the city said in its statement.

The area where the pipe repair is still not ready for drivers, the city siad.

Headland Drive is still closed between Plantation Drive and Bryant Drive until road restoration work is complete.

This is a developing story.

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