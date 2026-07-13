Jogger bitten, groped by man who jumped out of bushes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police released a sketch Monday of a man they say grabbed and groped a woman running with her dog.

Gwinnett County police say the woman was running with her dog around 7:05 a.m. on July 1 along Old Norcross Tucker Road when a man jumped out from a bush and attacked her.

She told officers he bit her, pinned her against a guardrail and groped her before she fell to the ground still holding her dog. The man then ran off toward Britt Road, police say.

Officer Brock Marks said the man was a stranger to her.

“This Hispanic male, unknown to her, no relationship prior, came from that wood line and assaulted her from behind,” Marks said.

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A Georgia Bureau of Investigation forensic artist, Kelly Lawson, drew the man’s face from the victim’s description.

Police describe him as a slim, light-skinned Hispanic man, about 5 feet 7 inches tall, in his late teens to early 20s, with short black hair faded on the sides and curly on top.

Marks said detectives are counting on a tip to put a name to the sketch.

“We do believe this to be an isolated incident. We haven’t had any other reports in this area around this specific timeframe that this incident occurred,” Marks said.

The sketch is now circulating among the people who use nearby trails every morning.

Dianna Sokoh walks her dog at Lucky Shoals Park often and carries mace her husband bought her.

“I’m just going to have to try and be more mindful when I’m out here,” Sokoh said.

Sokoh said walkers there already warn each other about anything that looks wrong up ahead.

“We try to do those things too, but you just never know,” Sokoh said.

Anyone with information can call Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

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