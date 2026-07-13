Barnes & Noble expands in Atlanta with new store in Edgewood

ATLANTA — Barnes & Noble opened its new Atlanta bookstore in the Edgewood Retail District July 8. It marks a return to the area where a previous store closed in 2022.

This new location is the first grand opening in the metro Atlanta area for the year, with two more stores planned to open in Toco Hills and Peachtree Corners in the coming months.

The company is currently seeking a new location for its store in the Cumberland neighborhood. Channel 2 Action News reported back in June the location is closing after the building’s lease expired.

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The new Edgewood Barnes & Noble occupies more than 15,000 square feet, offering books, toys, games, magazines and gift items, as well as a Barnes & Noble Café. The bookstore is at 1205 Caroline Street NE, within the Edgewood Retail District, in the former Office Depot space next to Kroger.

The bookstore officially opened to the public at 10 a.m. July 8. Local author Tayari Jones attended the opening to cut the ribbon and sign copies of her acclaimed book, “Kin.”

The costume character the Cat in the Hat also joined the festivities, participating in meet and greets with customers and a special story time over the opening weekend.

Barnes & Noble CEO James Daunt expressed satisfaction with the expansion of metro Atlanta stores.

“We are very pleased to be returning to the Edgewood area of Atlanta,” Daunt said. “With three new stores opening in and around Atlanta over the next several months, it is a very busy time for our booksellers. We look to joining the Toco Hills area for the first time and relocating our store in Peachtree Corners to a new space within The Forum Shopping Center. Happily, we will have more stores open in Atlanta at the end of the year than we did at the beginning.”

Store manager LaNisha Bates, who has been with Barnes & Noble for 13 years, shared her enthusiasm for the return.

“With more than 50 years of combined book selling experience, my team and I are looking forward to returning to Edgewood and rebuilding our presence in this community,” Bates said.

She added, “Personally, I am especially excited to be returning to Edgewood as I started my Barnes & Noble journey in our old Edgewood store, 2204, more than 13 years ago!”

Customers visiting the new Edgewood Barnes & Noble during its grand opening period could take advantage of exclusive deals, including $50 off any NOOK device and 40% off all DVD, Blu-ray and 4k Ultra HD movies.

Barnes & Noble is experiencing a period of significant growth, attributed to a strategy of giving local booksellers more control over their individual stores. The company is reporting strong sales in existing stores and has been opening many new locations after more than 15 years of declining store numbers. The bookseller now operates well more than 700 bookstores, an increase from fewer than 600 stores as recently as 2023.

Barnes & Noble plans to open 60 stores in 2026.

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