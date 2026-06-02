Beloved Barnes & Noble store closing after 30 years in metro Atlanta

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — One of the oldest Barnes & Noble locations in metro Atlanta will be closing its doors this summer.

Barnes & Noble Cumberland, which is located off Cobb Pkwy near the Cumberland Mall, says it’s being forced to close because its lease is expiring. The store’s last day will be Aug. 19.

“We have loved being a part of your community for the last 30 years and will miss being here. We continue to look for a suitable new store in this neighborhood,” B&N Cumberland leaders wrote in a statement.

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Barnes & Noble is opening new stores in Edgewood neighborhood on Caroline Street and in the Toco Hills neighborhood on North Druid Hills this summer.

What is going to happen with the current Barnes & Noble Cumberland building?

Cobb County property records show that RaceTrac purchased the property at 2952 Cobb Pkwy SE for $12.5 million in Dec. 2024. The gas station’s headquarters are down the street on Galleria Pkwy.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to RaceTrac to confirm if it plans to move forward with plans to redevelop the property.

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