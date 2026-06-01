Gov. Kemp won’t extend gas tax suspension

ATLANTA — After months of having the state’s gas tax suspended, it is set to return later this week.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s office announced that he does not plan on extending the suspension when it expires at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.

“After renewing the suspension of the state gas tax to help hardworking Georgians get through the Memorial Day weekend with further relief, and with oil prices now holding relatively steady, the gas tax suspension will expire at 11:59pm tomorrow while the state also keeps a financial eye toward any unexpected needs in the future,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

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The suspension was initially signed in March and was set to end on May 19, but Kemp signed an extension until June 3.

Once that expires, you can expect to see prices would rise around 33 cents for regular gas and 37 cents for diesel fuel.

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