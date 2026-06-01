Pilot in deadly Georgia helicopter crash from wedding identified; groom also killed

SNELLVILLE, Ga. — The Dawson County Coroner on Monday identified the helicopter pilot killed in a crash that also claimed the life of a groom leaving his wedding.

The pilot, Nikhil Nargundkar, was 28 years old. The bride and groom were leaving their wedding on the Robinson R-66 helicopter Friday.

Dave Fiji, the 25-year-old groom, was killed when it crashed in a remote wooded area of Dawson County near Mount Vernon Drive.

We are working to get all the latest on the investigation LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 3:00 p.m.

His wife, Jessni, was sent to Northeast Georgia Medical Center. Fiji’s parents said she suffered extensive cuts and bruises, but she did not break any bones.

“He was a precious child, he was a gift from God for us,” said George Fiji, the father. “He was a God-fearing child. So handsome, beautiful.”

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Their wedding took place at The Revere, a wedding and special events venue near Dawsonville, and it had hundreds of guests.

“Both of them told us they could sense the presence of God at the altar, a tangible presence of God,” said Pheba Fiji, the groom’s mother. “There was a special glow and glory over his face that we couldn’t explain. And it was not just us who noticed.”

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The two were to leave the venue in a helicopter and fly to Peachtree-DeKalb airport, then spend the night in a downtown Atlanta hotel.

George said the wedding reception wrapped up around 9:30, and the weather had turned foggy and rainy. He said his son, who was a pilot for Delta, expressed concern about the limited visibility.

“He said I wouldn’t fly, we would not fly in this visibility,” George said.

But the pilot decided to fly at a higher altitude, he said, and the helicopter launched. A short time later, it crashed in a densely wooded and mountainous area southwest of Dawsonville.

George said Jessni was trapped under the wreckage and trees for five hours before she was rescued. She knew her new husband was gone.

“She said when she woke up, she was under the rubble,” he said. “She woke up and saw him lying on her chest. She herself is a nurse. When she touched him, she called out to him. He was already cold.”

The helicopter belonged to Prestige Helicopters, which operates out of Peachtree-DeKalb Airport. It has been in business since 1985 and provides chartered flights for several wedding venues in north Georgia.

The National Transportation Safety Board is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash and will determine if the weather contributed to it.

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