Suspect in Oakland City MARTA stabbing identified

ATLANTA — MARTA Police Chief Scott Kreher said a suspect is in custody for a deadly stabbing on a train on Saturday.
Channel 2 Action News reported when a woman was stabbed and killed on a train at Oakland City Station around noon.
Chief Kreher said 25-year-old John Elijah Matthews was in the Fulton County Jail as a suspect in the murder.
The reason behind the stabbing is still unknown. Police said Saturday it was a random attack.
The incident has other MARTA riders on edge, after a separate violent incident at a MARTA station a week ago.
Kreher told Channel 2 Action News the incident at the Georgia State station started as a fight, while the Saturday stabbing was what appeared to be a random attack.
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