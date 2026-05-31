MARTA riders on edge after deadly stabbing. Some riders blame people riding trains for free

ATLANTA — Earlier Saturday, a woman died after what MARTA says appears to be a random attack, the second stabbing on a MARTA train in less than a week.

Channel 2’s Eryn Rogers is live at MARTA Headquarters off of Lindbergh.

Some riders are blaming the Breeze Card switchover, which allowed people to ride free.

At Lindbergh, the new kiosks are up and running. But when Rogers was at the Oakland City stop, the gates were open, and people could still ride for free.

MARTA says when a train pulled into the Oakland City station around noon Saturday, MARTA police responded to a woman stabbed on one of the train cars.

Police and medics tried saving her, but she died shortly after from her injuries. MARTA says it appears to be a senseless and random act of violence.

“You just have to be prepared to defend yourself, and just a random attack out the blue, that’s just crazy,” said Maurice McCaslin, a MARTA customer.

Rogers spoke to several riders who said it’s some unsettling: “It’s dangerous. I don’t like even really riding.”

The stabbing Saturday happened not even a week after a man called police saying someone stabbed him several times at the Georgia State stop, also in the middle of the day.

“I just don’t understand it. It’s just too much violence,” said Joseph Turner, a MARTA customer.

MARTA says they’re committed to the safety and security of their riders.

But some riders Rogers spoke to and even police say there have been more issues since MARTA started switching over the Breeze Card system and allowing free fares.

Rogers did see an officer patrolling Oakland City, but some MARTA customers say they’d like to see a heavier presence: “I think they need to have just a police on the train.”

Rogers reached out to MARTA earlier this afternoon for an update on the GSU investigation and is still waiting to hear back.

MARTA says its free fare grace period ends this weekend.

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