Woman fatally stabbed on MARTA train

ATLANTA — A woman died after being stabbed aboard a Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority train Saturday, according to officials.

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Police said officers patrolling the Oakland City Station responded to reports of a woman who had been stabbed on a train at about noon.

MARTA had released a tweet on X stating there was police activity in the area.

Due to police activity, rail service is temporarily suspended at Oakland City. Bus shuttle service will be provided at Lakewood, Oakland City, and West End. At Lakewood, NB trains will board on the SB platform side. — MARTA Service (@MARTAservice) May 30, 2026

When officers arrived, they immediately arrested the suspect and rendered aid to the victim.

We have a Channel 2 Action News reporter and photographer at the scene. We’re talking with witnesses with the latest details LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and treated the woman, but she died from her injuries.

MARTA police said the incident “appears to be a senseless act of violence,” and expressed condolences to the victim’s loved ones and those who witnessed the attack.

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Authorities have not released the identities of the victim or suspect.

“We understand the concern and fear incidents like this can cause for those who ride and work on the MARTA system,” MARTA police said in a statement.

The department said investigators are actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the stabbing and remain committed to the safety and security of riders and employees.

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