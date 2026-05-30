Metro Atlanta officer killed in crash less than a year after joining department

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is mourning the loss of one of its officers after he was killed in an off-duty motorcycle accident.

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The Lawrenceville Police Department announced Saturday that Officer Travis Clarke died in a traffic accident on Friday.

The crash is being investigated by the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Clarke joined the LPD in November 2025 and was assigned to City Hall, where he worked closely with the public and city employees across multiple departments.

In a statement, the department said Clarke made a lasting impact on those around him through his positive attitude, infectious smile and passion for law enforcement.

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“His loss is being felt not only throughout the Police Department, but across the entire City of Lawrenceville family,” the department said. “He was a valued colleague, trusted friend, and dedicated public servant whose presence will be deeply missed.”

The department said Clarke enjoyed serving the community and looked forward to continuing to grow his law enforcement career.

Lawrenceville police are asking the community to keep Clarke’s family, friends and fellow officers in their thoughts as they mourn his loss.

Additional information regarding memorial arrangements will be released when it becomes available.

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