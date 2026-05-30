Missing Georgia man found dead in woods; 2 charged

HARALSON COUNTY, Ga. — A confidential crime tip about a possible murder led investigators to the body of a missing north Georgia man and the arrest of two people.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Stacy Williams received a crime tip on May 22 regarding a possible homicide. Investigators initially found no missing persons reports matching the information. The next day, family members reported Richard Cash missing after they had not seen him since the evening of May 20.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office, assisted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the Haralson County District Attorney’s Office, spent several days following leads, interviewing family members, conducting canvases, and analyzing evidence.

Authorities identified Robert Anthony “Bobby” Hill as a suspect. On May 24, Hill sped away during a traffic stop conducted by the Tallapoosa Police Department, leading deputies on a chase before abandoning his vehicle and escaping on foot. Deputies used a drone to search for him, but heavy rain allowed him to evade capture.

Just after midnight on May 25, Cherokee County deputies spotted Hill and attempted another traffic stop. Investigators said Hill ran away on foot before being taken into custody after a short chase. Deputies recovered a pair of gloves containing a .38-caliber firearm that Hill allegedly threw over a fence while running.

TRENDING STORIES:

Authorities later discovered drugs during a search at the Haralson County Detention Center. Hill was booked on outstanding charges while the homicide investigation continued. His girlfriend, Christy Nelson, was detained and interviewed before being released.

Investigators executed multiple search warrants and conducted large-scale searches in the Treat Mountain area with assistance from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol and several local agencies.

On May 27, deputies searching near the Polk County line discovered human remains in a wooded area. Investigators said evidence at the scene and information gathered throughout the investigation led them to believe the remains were those of Richard Cash.

Following the investigation, authorities obtained warrants charging Hill with murder, malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, concealing the death of another, tampering with evidence, fleeing and attempting to elude, obstruction and several other charges.

Nelson was charged with concealing the death of another, making false statements and tampering with evidence.

“This has been a very difficult and fast-moving case with many twists and turns,” Sheriff Williams said. “...But the fact that we can give Mr. Cash back to his family to mourn and get justice for them is worth it all. I would ask that everyone please keep the family of Mr. Richard Cash in your thoughts and prayers as they deal with this senseless loss.”

The investigation remains ongoing, and additional details may be released as they become available.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group