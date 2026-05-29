Georgia couple arrested after child airlifted to hospital

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — Two west Georgia residents are facing charges after a child abuse investigation involving severe injuries to a child, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

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The GBI said Cheyanne Saunier, 20, has been charged with three counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of second-degree cruelty to children, and three counts of aggravated battery.

Authorities also arrested 20-year-old Tripp Allen, who is charged with two counts of second-degree cruelty to children.

According to the GBI, the Thomaston Police Department requested the agency’s assistance on April 17, after an area hospital reported suspected child abuse days earlier.

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Authorities said the child suffered serious injuries and had to be flown to a hospital in Atlanta for treatment. Investigators said the child has since been released and is recovering.

On May 28, agents located Saunier and Allen in Henry County, where they were arrested and booked into the Henry County Jail. The following day, both were transported to the Upson County Jail.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at 706-565-7888 .

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be turned over to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

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