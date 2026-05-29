Metro Atlanta high school student-athlete dies after battle with rare illness

LOGANVILLE, Ga. — The Loganville community is mourning the loss of a teenager remembered as a fighter, athlete, and beloved student.

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Loganville High School shared news of the death of 16-year-old Gunnar Redding Bible this week, asking the community to keep his family in their thoughts and prayers.

“After a long and courageous battle, Gunnar transitioned Wednesday,” a flyer stated in a memorial post.

The high schooler played on the Loganville High School football team.

“Thank you, Gunna, for your strength, your heart, and the impact you made on our team and our community. You will never be forgotten,” loved ones stated.

According to a GoFundMe created by Gunnar’s mother, Teresa Redding, the teen had been hospitalized for weeks at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta after being diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, pneumonia, and lupus.

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Redding said Gunnar, a lifelong athlete, lost the ability to move his limbs and had been on a respirator since being admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit.

“About three weeks in, his pupils stopped responding, but with dialysis, that function has returned, and he is able to communicate with blinks,” Redding wrote on the fundraising page.

She said Gunnar also suffered kidney complications during his hospitalization, while the family faced mounting medical expenses and major life adjustments, including the need to move into a single-story home.

The fundraiser said the family had already received more than $43,000 in medical bills not covered by insurance.

If you would like to donate, click here.

A balloon release honoring Bible is planned for Sunday, May 31, at 6 p.m. at Red Devils Stadium.

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