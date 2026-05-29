Atlanta eatery named in ’50 Best Restaurants in North America’ list

ATLANTA — The Atlanta restaurant Avize was named among the “50 Best Restaurants in North America” by The New York Times on Friday.

Avize, which offers “food traditions, not exactly traditional food” inspired by the Alpine region, came in at No. 29 on the list.

Avize opened in October 2024 on Brady Avenue in west midtown. The menu features a mix of French, Italian, Swiss, German and Austrian dishes.

Food writer Kim Severson highlighted Avize’s lemon pepper frog legs, trout crudo and “Bolognese made from fermented carrot with a touch of horseradish and mint.”

No other Georgia eateries made the cut, but Charleston, South Carolina’s Chubby Fish and Dakar NOLA, Emeril’s and Acamaya of New Orleans were the other locations in the Southeast.

Chicago’s Smyth took the top spot, followed by Eight in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

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