Flash flooding threats Friday with storms, heavy rainfall

ATLANTA — There is a medium risk for flooding and flash flooding for much of north Georgia, including metro Atlanta.

Heavier downpours continue through Friday evening and into the night.

Rain is already falling in the metro, causing a ground stop at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Severe Weather Team 2 has the latest forecast LIVE on Channel 2 Action News.

Waves of showers and storms Friday will move through and not let up through Saturday morning, with more of the same to begin the day.

A weak front moving in will keep scattered showers and storms around, but it won’t rain all day Saturday.

Overnight and into Sunday morning, we will have a lot of clouds and easterly winds. There will be some scattered showers throughout the day.

In total, areas will see 1-2 inches of rainfall through the weekend, with isolated spots seeing more.

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