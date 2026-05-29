Investigators search home for 3 days without explanation; neighbors on edge

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies finally wrapped up three straight days of a searching a home in an upscale community on Friday afternoon.

It has neighbors on edge, concerned about their safety. The home is in a newly-built neighborhood on Langdale Chase Street in Douglasville.

They describe what they’ve seen from investigators LIVE on Channel 2 at 6:00 p.m.

Channel 2’s Tom Jones spent the day trying to confirm if the investigation at the home is connected to a body found nearby. Sources in law enforcement say the two are connected.

Neighbors say this is not the type of activity they expect in this upscale community.

“It’s concerning being that we wasn’t made aware of what was going on,” said homeowner Ronda Brown.

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