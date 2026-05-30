2 dead, 1 injured from helicopter crash in Dawson County

DAWSON COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News Bryan Mims is on scene near a helicopter crash in Dawson County.

He learned from Dawson County Fire Division Chief Johnny Irvin that two people died in the crash near Mt. Vernon Dr.

The call came in a little after 10 p.m. Friday night.

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Irvin also said the crash was hard to access because it is in a heavily wooded area. Emergency rescuers extricated a woman and she was sent to Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

Investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are in route to assess the crash.

At this time no further information including ages or identities have been shared.

Stay with WSBTV.com and watch Channel 2 Action News for updates on this developing story.

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