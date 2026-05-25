Suspect in GSU MARTA station stabbing is at large

ATLANTA — The suspected attacker in the stabbing at the Georgia State University Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority station is on the run.

Channel 2’s Courtney Francisco was live at the station for Channel 2 Action News at 5:00.

Looking around, Francisco saw some cameras inside the station, so she asked if we can share surveillance videos or photos of the suspect in this stabbing since he has not been arrested.

MARTA said it does not have any images to share at this time, as the case is still under investigation.

The call for help came in around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. A man told dispatchers someone just stabbed him repeatedly.

Marta police showed up and found him alert and breathing. Medics took him to the hospital, where he was expected to survive.

Francisco spoke to people out at the station. They want to know what the suspected stabber looks like so they can be aware and help police catch them quick.

“Pretty much, yeah, they got cameras here,” rider Ricky Andrews said.

“I’m a retired Marine. I saw enough violence in Vietnam. I hate to come back here and see our kids killing one another,” rider Joseph Turner said.

MARTA police said there is currently no information on the suspect.

Francisco has submitted a request for the report to check on the man stabbed and find out if there is anything new he would like to share with other riders.

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