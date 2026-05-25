This metro Atlanta restaurant is closing after 36 years

DULUTH, Ga. — A longstanding restaurant in Duluth has announced it is closing in a week.

The Melting Pot announced that the Duluth location’s last day of service will be May 31.

“As a family-owned business for more than three decades, we are deeply grateful for the love and support the Duluth community has shown us since opening in December 1990. The memories made within these walls will always hold a special place in our hearts,” the restaurant said in a social media post.

The Duluth location is closing out 36 years of service with a special weekend event, a Final Dip Celebration Weekend. The celebration will include a “special dining experience,” a memory wall, keepsakes “and plenty of fondue-filled memories.”

The restaurant industry is experiencing financial headwinds, including persistent cost pressures, such as uneven traffic and rising costs, the National Restaurant Association says.

However, the association is cautiously optimistic in its latest State of the Restaurant Industry report, released in February, with real (inflation-adjusted) gains of 1.3% projected.

Earlier this year, another Duluth restaurant announced that it closed permanently, Channel 2 Action News reported. Falling Rabbit, which was downtown, announced it had closed New Year’s Day after five years.

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