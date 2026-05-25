Bear runs through metro Atlanta apartment complex

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Video of a bear spotted running through an apartment complex is spreading quickly online.

People living at the apartments told Channel 2’s Michael Seiden they’re relieved they didn’t come face to face with the bear.

They are also staying alert in case it comes back. Video capturing the bear’s romp is getting people talking.

But for some neighbors, it was a big surprise.

“It was here? Oh no! I didn’t see that. That’s crazy!” Lyrik Love said.

Some residents thought the sighting was interesting, but others had a very different reaction.

“I think this whole situation is crazy. A bear in my neighborhood that could’ve hurt some kids, some grown people,” Zyon Worthen said.

Wildlife experts say this time of year, black bears can travel long distances looking for food, territory or new habitats, sometimes bringing them into neighborhoods where people least expect them.

“Many of these young bears end up following their nose down these metro Atlanta neighborhoods and end up staying a little bit longer than we would like them to,” said Ben McCullar, Georgia Department of Natural Resources

They say if you see a bear, keep your distance, avoid approaching it and never feed it.

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