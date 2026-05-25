Flooded roads, downed trees cleared by Cobb DOT after heavy rain

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Heavy rain kept Department of Transportation crews busy through Monday morning, as 31 trees fell onto roadways, more than a dozen roads flooded.

Parts of I-75 flooded Sunday, shutting down three northbound lanes.

It has rained off and on Monday, but Cobb DOT crews responded to the worst of it as early as this morning as they cleared storm drains.

“We had a number of crews that we brought in to help handle and address some of the flooding issues,” said the deputy director for Cobb County DOT.

They continued their work this morning, clearing this debris from storm drains to reopen flooded roads.

DOT crews clear storm drains before heavy rain hits, but the amount of rain that fell coupled with the timing made it especially challenging.

“The water was all the way up to the bottom of the lid, which is not supposed to be that way. It’s unusual,” Lorens said.

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