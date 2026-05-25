9 dead in Georgia Memorial Day weekend crashes

ATLANTA — The Memorial Day Travel Period is still going and the Georgia Department of Public Safety says the number of arrests on state roads have, too.

As of Monday morning, Georgia State Troopers and other officers made 259 arrests for driving under the influence.

Hundreds of other arrests and citations were reported for distracted driving and seatbelt violations, and the number of crashes leading to injuries passed 100.

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State troopers responded to three fatal crashes so far, with another six reported by other agencies across Georgia.

Here’s the current breakdown of travel reports from GSP:

DUI: 259

Distracted driving: 433

Seatbelt citations: 504

Total crash report count:197

Total crash fatalities persons: 3

Total crash injuries persons: 108

Total crashes with under the influence: 22

Total crashes with CMS involvement: 8

Total fatalities reported by all law enforcement agencies: 9

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