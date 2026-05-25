Man accused of stealing car ends high-speed chase by jumping into Georgia lake, police say

LAVONIA, Ga. — Shawn Mays, 29, of Gumlog, was taken into custody Saturday in Lake Hartwell following a high-speed police pursuit involving a vehicle reported stolen from Hart County, Lavonia PD said.

The chase, led by Georgia State Patrol, ended after Mays crashed his vehicle and attempted to evade capture by jumping into the lake.

The pursuit, which saw speeds exceed 100 mph, originated near Georgia Highway 17 and Pleasant Hill Road.

Lavonia Police Department and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office were involved in the apprehension of Mays, who was identified by authorities as the driver of the stolen vehicle.

The stolen vehicle traveled down Gerrard Road and Georgia Highway 328, also known as Gumlog Road, during the high-speed chase.

Mays lost control of the vehicle while attempting to negotiate the bridge curve over Lake Hartwell, causing it to crash into a guardrail.

After the crash, Mays fled on foot before jumping into Lake Hartwell in an attempt to elude law enforcement. Authorities quickly established a perimeter around the area.

Lavonia Police Department and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from a civilian vessel, were able to safely take Mays into custody in the lake.

The Georgia State Patrol and the Hart County Sheriff’s Office are handling the charges related to the incident. Responding agencies expressed appreciation for the teamwork displayed during the incident.

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