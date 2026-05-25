Showers and storms to continue through the evening

Showers and thunderstorms will be sticking around Monday evening but will diminish overnight.

Severe Weather Team Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz said to expect more of the same on Tuesday.

We’re tracking the next round of heavy rain and the increasing flooding risk, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 4 p.m.

“We could have some areas of fog to start the day on Tuesday,” Nitz said. By midday, the showers and storms are already popping up, and they’ll continue to move through in the afternoon.”

A flood watch has been extended through late Tuesday.

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“There’s going to be downpours with some stronger storms that could lead to flash flooding, a quick rise of small rivers, streams, creeks, and street flooding,” Nitz said.

[INTERACTIVE:StormTracker 2HD Radar]

We will get a little drier by Thursday, with a 40% chance of scattered showers and storms, and then drier again on Sunday, with highs in the mid-70s.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV Weather App for alerts wherever you go]

Here’s how to turn on the sound and alerts in your app:

Open the Severe Weather Team 2 App. Click the hamburger menu in the top right. Click on Settings. Make sure under notification preferences, Severe Weather Team 2 alerts are toggled on. Open Weather Notification Type and click on Flooding. Make sure Flash Flood/Rainfall Warning and Flash Food are selected

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