Flood watch in effect with more heavy rain for Memorial Day

ATLANTA — A flood watch is in effect for much of north Georgia and metro Atlanta for Monday.

Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Brad Nitz says thunderstorms with very heavy downpours will bring a flash flood threat to streets, low-lying areas and small streams/creeks.

Flash flood warnings were previously issued over the weekend for parts of metro Atlanta. The rain and storm pattern will continue for the next several days.

We’re tracking the next round of heavy rain and the increasing flooding risk, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News This Morning starting at 4:30 a.m.

The following counties are under the flood watch:

Bartow, Carroll, Catoosa, Chattooga, Cherokee, Cobb, Coweta, Dade, Dawson, Douglas, Fannin, Floyd, Forsyth, Fulton, Gilmer, Gordon, Hall, Haralson, Heard, Lumpkin, Murray, Paulding, Pickens, Polk, Towns, Union, Walker, White, Whitfield

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