NCAA baseball: Georgia Tech hosts Atlanta regional, Georgia hosts Athens regional

ATLANTA — The Road to Omaha will start in Atlanta and Athens.

Georgia Tech baseball (48-9) and Georgia baseball (46-12) will both host a regional when the NCAA Division I Baseball postseason begins on Friday. The full bracket and schedule will be unveiled at 12 p.m. Monday.

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Both the Yellow Jackets and Bulldogs won their conference tournament in dominating fashion on Sunday afternoon.

Georgia Tech defeated North Carolina, 13-6, for its first ACC Tournament championship since 2014 and the first under new head coach James Ramsey. Georgia defeated Arkansas, 11-1, for its first SEC Tournament championship in program history.

The Atlanta regional will be the 13th time the Yellow Jackets have hosted and the first since 2019. Tickets can be purchased here.

2026 will be the third consecutive and ninth overall time the Bulldogs have hosted a regional. Tickets can be purchased here.

Here are all 16 NCAA regional sites and hosts.

Athens, Georgia – Georgia (46-12)

Atlanta, Georgia – Georgia Tech (48-9)

Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-19)

Austin, Texas – Texas (40-13)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (45-11-1)

College Station, Texas – Texas A&M (39-14)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (40-16)

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (39-19)

Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (43-15)

Lawrence, Kansas – Kansas (42-16)

Lincoln, Nebraska – Nebraska (42-15)

Los Angeles, California – UCLA (51-6)

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia (39-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi State (40-17)

Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-17)

Tuscaloosa, Alabama – Alabama (37-19)

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