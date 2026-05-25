NASCAR family stands beside Kyle Busch’s family before start of Coca-Cola 600

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell honored Kyle Busch’s widow, Samantha, and the couple’s children, Brexton and Lennix, before the start of the Coca-Cola 600 on Sunday in an emotional speech.

Standing on the front stretch at Charlotte Motor Speedway, O’Donnell looked directly at the Busch family and said, “Samantha, I want you to know that this sport stands with you, and that you and your children are NASCAR family forever. And Brexton and Lennix, your dad loved you with all his heart. Everyone gathered here, everyone behind you, everybody watching on TV, and all those people up in that grandstand are your family — and we’ve got you. "

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Tears rolled down Samantha Busch’s cheek as she wrapped her arm tightly around 11-year-old Brexton, an aspiring racer. Both wore black T-shirts that read “Battle of the Busches.”

Busch’s older brother and former Cup Series champion, Kurt, and his parents, Tom and Gaye, also attended the tribute.

“Kyle Busch is NASCAR,” O’Donnell added. “He was one of a kind and there will never be another.”

A moment of silence followed.

In loving memory of Kyle Busch. pic.twitter.com/UvcB5C0oMn — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 24, 2026

Auto racing’s biggest day became a Memorial Day weekend tribute to Busch from Indianapolis to CMS.

Busch died Thurday at 41 after severe pneumonia progressed into sepsis, resulting in rapid and overwhelming complications according to a statement released by his family, and his loss sent shockwaves through the motorsports world and beyond.

Charlotte Motor Speedway honored the two-time Cup Series champion with a large, black No. 8 and his signature on the front stretch grass and a photo on the videoboard.

The U.S. Army Golden Knights carried Busch’s flag prior during pre-race festivities. Each of the 39 cars in field carried Busch’s decal. On the pace lap, the cars formed the missing man formation.

The speedway’s public address system and the television commentators went silent on the eighth lap of the race.

On Saturday night, Layne Riggs celebrated his Trucks Series win at Charlotte by imitating Busch’s traditional bows to the crowd after the race, and Ross Chastain did the same after capturing the rain-shortened O’Reilly Auto Parts race.

“When you think race car driver and what that person should be like, Kyle Busch is probably one of the first that comes to your mind on the type of racer he was,” Cup Series driver Joey Logano said.

Fans at CMS arrived in droves Sunday with shirts that read “Rowdy” and “KFB.”

Earlier in the day at the Indianapolis 500, Dale Coyne Racing changed the font of Romain Grosjean’s No. 18 car to replicate the font the two-time Brickyard 400 winner used during his 14 seasons with Joe Gibbs Racing in his No. 18 car.

Then came the opening prayer, in which Busch was mentioned by name. And on lap 18, race officials lit up the scoring pylon next to pit lane with Busch’s name, his birth year and 2026.

Even with the pageantry of Indianapolis’ big IndyCar race, Busch, who had a record 234 victory across NASCAR’s three national series, was never far from the thoughts of people in the city that dubs itself the “Racing Capital of the World.”

“It’s desperately sad. It’s also one of those things where you try not to think about it or let it in because you’ve got so much to do, you can’t let yourself get emotional,” Katherine Legge said. “But honestly, racing has lost one of the greatest drivers, in my opinion, of all time. If you look back at the history and just — he was a legend.”

As Indy held its biggest race of the year, those who knew or competed against Busch raced with a heavy heart.

“How can you not be in shock over the situation?” two-time Indy winner Josef Newgarden said. “I think it just puts into perspective how fragile life is. You just don’t know. Makes me think of his kids, to be honest with you. Gosh, I feel terrible about — I have two sons now. That’s the thing that breaks my heart.”

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AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

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