Wind-whipped umbrella kills woman in bizarre death at lakefront restaurant

CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — Workers at a restaurant are coming to terms with the bizarre death of one of their patrons after a table umbrella came loose and killed her.

It happened on Saturday night at the Driftwood Grill in Summerton, South Carolina.

Severe storms popped up near the restaurant that sits on Lake Marion. At some point, one of the table umbrellas came loose and was lifted by the strong winds and hit the woman in the neck, WIS-TV reported.

The umbrella ended up severing her carotid artery, the local medical examiner confirmed to the TV station.

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Driftwood Grill shared their sympathies with the woman’s family in a post on Facebook, saying:

“Our hearts are with the family, friends, and loved ones affected by the tragic incident during last night’s sudden severe weather event at Lake Marion.

“This has deeply affected many people in our community, including guests, staff, first responders, and everyone involved. Out of respect for the family and those impacted, we ask for continued prayers, compassion, and privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

“We are grateful for the emergency personnel and community members who responded and assisted during the situation.

“Please continue to keep everyone affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

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