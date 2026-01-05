Duluth restaurant closes permanently

DULUTH, Ga. — The new year brought a change to the Duluth restaurant scene with the announcement of a closure.

Falling Rabbit announced on social media New Year’s Day that it’s closed for good.

“With heavy hearts, we share that Falling Rabbit has closed permanently. We are deeply grateful to every guest who chose to dine with us - who trusted us with your evenings, your celebrations and your time. And to our incredible team, whose dedication, creativity, and care brought this space to life,” the post said in part.

The restaurant, described as a casual fine dining establishment, was located in downtown Duluth on Lawrenceville Street and was led by Chef Chuck Woods.

Members of the public responded to the post with sadness, describing Falling Rabbit as a gathering spot and a place to celebrate special events.

The restaurant had earlier announced a “pause” on Dec. 27, saying they “would will be closed through the holidays as we take time to be with family and loved ones."

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the establishment for comment.

