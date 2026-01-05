Young boy shot near a McDonalds in metro Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb PD said a young child was shot Sunday night after an argument elevated into gunfire nearby.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of N. Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in DeKalb County, near a McDonald’s.

He and his parent went to the hospital for treatment of the child’s injuries.

Channel 2 Action News has a photographer headed to the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests there were people arguing nearby, and someone started shooting.

DeKalb County PD are still investigating the circumstances behind the shooting.

Anyone with information can send an anonymous tip through the free DeKalb County PD (Tip411) app or by texting “DKPD” to 847411, followed by the tip.

