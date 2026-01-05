Driver fights in court to get $1,000 passing school bus violation dismissed

ATLANTA — Drivers in metro Atlanta say yellow school bus warning lights don’t stay on long enough to give them time to slow down, resulting in $1,000 fines.

Channel 2 Action News Investigates first told you about this issue in November. Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray found one woman who had her case dismissed, but it took multiple trips to the Municipal Court of Atlanta to get it done.

“I did slow down, kept going and really didn’t think too much of it until a few weeks later when I got a ticket in the mail for a thousand dollars,” Robin Mace said.

Mace’s story is one that Channel 2 Action News Investigates has heard multiple times over the past several months.

“The bus was still rolling,” Walter Hughley said.

“I never saw a school bus,” said Bryan Holland, who also received a bus violation.

Drivers argue that the caution lights on the bus aren’t flashing long enough to give drivers enough time to stop.

“It would have been more dangerous for me to slam on my brakes than it was to simply proceed,” Mace told Gray.

