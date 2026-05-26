Bystander killed after car goes out of control in Fulton County pursuit crash, GSP says

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman who was just in the wrong place at the wrong time has been killed in a pursuit crash, Georgia State Patrol said Monday.

We’ll have more on this story on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Georgia State Patrol said at around 2:40 pm., a trooper tried to stop an Hyundai Elantra traveling west on Interstate 20 in Fulton County for speeding, going 90 mph in a 55 mph zone.

He at first slowed down, then sped off, crossing all lanes of Interstate 20. He exited on the Boulevard East ramp, then merged back onto Interstate 20, nearly causing a crash.

The first trooper was unable to safely continue the pursuit, and a second one took over, GSP said.

After leaving the interstate on the Hill street ramp at a high rate of speed, he lost control, crossed Hill Street and entered a gas station parking lot.

Georgia State Patrol say that’s when he struck a parked car. The woman killed, Chatanna Ohiyesha Patterson, 51, was standing beside the car and suffered deadly injuries.

The suspect, a passenger and the driver of the parked car were all taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

Fre’shun White was charged with first-degree vehicular homicide, serious injury by vehicle and other charges.

In a statement, the Georgia State Patrol said in part:

“Tonight, a family is grieving the sudden loss of a loved one, and our thoughts remain with everyone impacted by this tragedy. Moments like this leave lasting pain for families, friends, witnesses, and the broader community. While the investigation remains ongoing, this incident serves as a painful reminder of the dangers created when drivers make reckless decisions and flee from law enforcement.” — Georgia State Patrol

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