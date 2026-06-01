Person charged after man’s body found in abandoned metro Atlanta Kroger

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County Police are investigating the death of James Connell, and now someone is facing criminal charges related to his death.

Micah Deangelo Garner is accused of hiding Connell’s body, according to an arrest warrant.

The warrant says that because Connell’s body was hidden, it was not discovered until more than 10 days after his death, hindering the ability for law enforcement to investigate if he was unlawfully killed.

Connell’s remains were found at the abandoned Kroger on Cobb Parkway when a maintenance worker was checking on a water leak at the former supermarket.

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Police told Channel 2 Action News after the body was found that investigators suspect foul play in his death.

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His family told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that the news was heartbreaking.

“Our family’s hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a beloved son, brother, and uncle. James Connell was deeply loved by those who knew him. He was incredibly bright, generous, and compassionate, with a big heart that touched many lives‚" Connell’s family said in a statement, in part.

The case remains actively under investigation. Jail records show Garner has been in custody at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center since May 10 on loitering charges and giving a false name to police.

He was not awarded bond.

Anyone with information about Connell’s death is asked to call the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes unit at 770-499-3945.

At this time, Connell’s family asks for privacy.

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