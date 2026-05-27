Body found in vacant Cobb County Kroger store identified

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A 43-year-old man, James Connell, was found dead at a former Kroger Supermarket along Cobb Parkway SE on May 21.

Police say foul play is suspected.

Connell’s body was discovered by a maintenance worker who was checking for a possible water leak.

The Kroger has been closed since 2024.

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The Cobb County Medical Examiner pronounced Connell dead at the scene.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation after the discovery.

The investigation into this death remains active and ongoing.

Anyone with additional information regarding the death of Connell is urged to contact the Cobb County Police Department Major Crimes Unit at 770-499-3945.

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