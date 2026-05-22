Body found inside vacant metro Atlanta Kroger; foul play suspected

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb County police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found inside a vacant Kroger store.

Investigators said a man’s body was found inside the vacant store along Cobb Parkway SE just after 10 a.m. on Thursday when a maintenance worker was checking for a possible water leak.

Police said they are investigating the death as suspicious.

The store has been vacant since 2024.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Cobb County police at 770-499-3945.

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