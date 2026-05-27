Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Town Center Mall parking lot

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is responding to a reported officer-involved shooting near Town Center Mall.
Police said the public should expect a large police presence in the area and should seek alternate routes as an investigation is conducted.
Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell is at the scene to learn more about this developing story and bring you the latest, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 3.
The Cobb County Police Department confirmed an officer shot someone. Shoppers said they saw chest compressions being performed on a person in the parking lot.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were on site to investigate an officer-involved shooting.
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