Officer-involved shooting under investigation in Town Center Mall parking lot

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department is responding to a reported officer-involved shooting near Town Center Mall.

Police said the public should expect a large police presence in the area and should seek alternate routes as an investigation is conducted.

Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell is at the scene to learn more about this developing story and bring you the latest, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 3.

The Cobb County Police Department confirmed an officer shot someone. Shoppers said they saw chest compressions being performed on a person in the parking lot.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed they were on site to investigate an officer-involved shooting.

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